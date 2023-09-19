Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Exchange Auction Increases

The CBA data show that the demand at the auction amounted to $26.6 million (an increase of 5.98 percent, or $1.5 million, compared to the previauction) and was fully met.

The demand at the previauction was $25.1 million.

Based on the outcomes of the auction, the average weighted exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat came to 1.7 AZN per USD.

At currency auctions, $2.4 billion has been bought since the year's start. The auction held on March 28, 2023, saw a record-high demand for the currency of $96.3 million.

The average demand at currency auctions organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million manat ($30.8 million), while the supply was $70 million.

Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions by one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.