Scholarships This Week

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Scholarship Name 1:
GSK Scholars Programme 2023-24

Description:
 GSK Scholars programme 2023-24 aims to support meritoriand financially constrained students who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

Eligibility:
First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:
10-10-2023

Application mode:
 Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2:
Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2023-24

Description: Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2023-24 aims to provide financial assistance & education support services to school and college students to ensure continuity of their education.

Eligibility:
 Open for students who are studying in Classes 1 to undergraduate courses (general and professional).

Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in their previclass.

Annual family income of applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 60,000

Last Date to Apply : 30-09-2023

Application mode:
 Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3:
HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2023-24

Description:
 HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level. The scholarship supports meritoriand needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility:
The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma,
ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previqualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023

Application mode:
Online applications only

