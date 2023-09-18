Nccal's 23Rd Music Festival Honors Abdul-Rabb Idris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The 23rd International Music Festival of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) opened at the theater of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on Monday evening under aegis of Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
Representing the minister at the opening ceremony, NCCAL's Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar honored Dr. Abdul-Rabb Idris, a well-known Saudi composer and singer, for his contributions to the Arab fine music.
The singing starts Bader Nouri, Musaed Al-Balloushi and Fahad Al-Salem sang pleasant melodies written by Idris and other Arab composers.
The festival will see a special celebration to mark the golden jubilee of NCCAL and a closing ceremony commemorating the Egyptian late composer Mohammad Abdul-Wahhab on Friday, September 22. (end)
