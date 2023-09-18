No Tax Hike On Diesel Engines: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Sept 15 (KNN) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on Thursday that India will not increase tax on diesel engines, reported CNBC TV-18.



He said the central government is encouraging to shift towards green fuels.







These speculations were raised when earlier this week the Union Minister said that the government will be have no option but to raise tax on diesel vehicles if the manufacturers do not limit their production.

He was speaking at 63rd Annual SIAM convention in New Delhi.

This statement came across as warning to Indian carmakers.

However in an interview with CNBC TV-18, he said,“I'm not against diesel or diesel cars. I'm not advocating for a tax increase on diesel vehicles. But we should move towards green fuels. The vision and mission for industry should be to move towards biofuels.”

(KNN Bureau)