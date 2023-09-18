Idex Biometrics And Kl Hi-Tech To Launch Biometric Payment Cards In India

P Srinivas Rao, Chairman & CEO of KL HI-TECH, remarks, "The convergence of a thriving smart card market and the rapid adoption of biometrics in India presents a remarkable opportunity for biometric cards. We anticipate swift growth in the biometric payment card market and have full confidence that IDEX Biometrics technology leadership, innovative capabilities, and go-to-market strategy will drive market adoption to the advantage of consumers throughout India and Asia."

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics, adds, "India leads the world in biometric authentication solutions for digitalization and boasts one of the fastest-growing payment card markets globally, with nearly 1 billion cards in circulation. The Indian market holds immense potential for biometric payment cards, and KL HI-TECH's robust market positioning and extensive bank and issuer portfolio will further bolster its growth."