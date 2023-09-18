Ndao Shines As Qatar Beat Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Hosts Qatar, led by a dominating performance from Mohamed Ndao (pictured), defeated Saudi Arabia 91-82 in their opening game of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2023 at Al Gharafa Indoor Hall, yesterday.
Al Annabi captain, Ndao played all 40 minutes and recorded 25 points on 10-17 shooting from the field, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 5 blocks. Abdullah Yassin Moalso excelled with 28 points. In other matches on the inaugural day, defending champions Australia crushed India 114-50, New Zealand held off South Korea 83-81, Japan came from behind to beat Iran 65-62, Jordan cruised to beat Bahrain 85-44 and Malaysia emerged victoriover Kazakhstan 79-71.
