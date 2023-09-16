Singapore Airlines Launching Direct Flights To Brussels In April 2024

Dhaka: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Brussels, the capital of Belgium, from April 5, 2024, returning to the city after over 20 years.

SIA will operate four weekly flights to Brussels with the long-haul variant of its AirA350-900s, which feature 253 seats in three cabin classes: 42 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class.

Commenting on the launch, Dai Hao Yu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said,“Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA's list of destinations.”

“It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region via our hub at Changi Airport. SIA will continue to review its network and find opportunities to offer more options for our customers,” added Hao Yu.



Flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 2355hrs (local time). The return sector, operated as flight SQ303, will depart Brussels for Singapore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 1210hrs (local time).

The addition of Brussels increases the number of European destinations in the SIA network to 13, reflecting its commitment to enhance its connectivity to this key region for the Airline.

Tickets for SIA's Brussels flights are currently available for sale progressively through its varidistribution channels.

