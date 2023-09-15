Changing The Financial Landscape: Kiddie Kredit & Barbershop Speaks Elevate Financial Literacy Nationally

Jefferson Noel welcomes everyone to the 'Barbershop Speaks: My Money Matters' event in Miami.

Empowering financial decisions with insights from Yinka Majekodunmi, CPA, at the 'My Money Matters Miami' conversation.

Navigating the world of financial literacy at 'My Money Matters Miami'.

Why Everyone's Buzzing: The Game-Changing Movement in Financial Education.

Yanatha Desourve

Barbershop Speaks

+1 561-713-0462

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

My Money Matters Miami Testimonial Video