Number Of Swiss Dairy Cows Hits Record Low

Milk producers put the decline down mainly to increased production costs due to war, inflation and the effects of the pandemic. In addition, the 2022 feed year was poor, Reto Burkhart, head of communications for the Swiss Milk Producers (SMP) told LID.

