Number Of Swiss Dairy Cows Hits Record Low

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Although the industry is accustomed to a decline, the herds have remained relatively stable over the past four years, according to LID.
Milk producers put the decline down mainly to increased production costs due to war, inflation and the effects of the pandemic. In addition, the 2022 feed year was poor, Reto Burkhart, head of communications for the Swiss Milk Producers (SMP) told LID.Fewer dairy cows do not necessarily mean less milk, however. Despite the significant decline in cows, milk production in the first half of the year was even slightly up on the previyear, according to SMP figures. This is due to efficiency improvements, for example through automated stalls.
MENAFN15092023000210011054ID1107077995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.