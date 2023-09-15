16 Enemy Ships In Black Sea, One In Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupation forces are actively deploying a naval grouping in the Black Sea to increase their maneuvering space. Currently, there are 16 ships in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov.
The head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.
"We can see that they are deploying their ship grouping more widely. On the contrary, they are not safe in the bays. They are trying to occupy the most extensive system of deployment in the Black Sea, to get as much room for maneuvers as possible, because they realize that in the cramped conditions of the bay it will be impossible to maneuver and defeat is more likely. Currently, the enemy's naval grouping is deployed in the amount of 17 units: 16 in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. And the same 'Cyclone' has been deployed to the Black Sea, which is nominally a missile carrier, but we have not recorded its usage as a missile carrier," said Humeniuk.
She added that the potential volley of such a missile system is eight Kalibr missiles, so we must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may take a desperate step and use a ship that has not been officially tested.
Humeniuk also noted that the enemy continues to threaten civilian vessels, as evidenced by radio intercepts and attempts by invaders to board merchant ships.
"We are seeing a lot of tactical aviation activity, particularly in the direction from Crimea to Zmiinyi Island, including aggressive attacks such as dropping guided bombs along sea transportation routes. This is international navigation, there is a concentration of navigation routes, recommended routes around Zmiinyi, and accordingly, all ships use these routes, they are laid out on maps. And the Russians, by dropping guided bombs, are increasing the mine danger," emphasized Humeniuk.
As reported, the day before, Russia kept eight ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, no missile carriers among them.
