7Th Sep 2023 Bp Impex Leaves Its Unmissable Mark At Automechanika Johannesburg 2023

New Delhi, Delhi Sep 15, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

BP Impex Leaves its unmissable mark at Automechanika Johannesburg 2023

The latest edition of Automechanika was held at the JHB Expo Centre in Johannesburg from the 5th to the 7th of September 2023. The show had exhibitors worldwide showcasing their products and services in the ever-evolving automotive aftermarket industry.

Representing India on this prestigiplatform was the BP Impex - Partsmith group. Their booth in Hall 6 garnered significant attention from attendees, including industry experts and passionate automotive enthusiasts. The attractive booth design, well-displayed range of products and the company AV playing on the screen made the stall stand out from the competition.

The visitors had engaging discussions with Mr. Chetan Singh, Managing Partner and Ms. Kritika Thakur, Client Relations Manager who had both travelled from Delhi to represent BP Impex - Partsmith. One visitor, Mr Karim said,“I am impressed with their knowledge and command of the spare parts industry. It is hard to find this kind of professionalism in our industry. We will definitely be buying from BP Impex.”

Automechanika Johannesburg has earned the reputation of being the African continent's largest automotive aftermarket trade fair. BP Impex - Partsmith clearly stood out at the expo with their range of genuine, OEM and aftermarket parts for vehicles like Tata, Mahindra, Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Eicher, Bharat Benz, Nissan, Volkswagen, Hyundai etc. Their booth received an outstanding response from the visitors.

Mr Chetan Singh, Managing Partner, BP Impex and Director, Partsmith Auto Spare Parts Trading LLC said,“We exhibited this year at Johannesburg as a part of our Vision to make great quality Indian spares easily available throughout Africa at reasonable prices. We have had a great turnout and are hoping to start mutually beneficial business relationships with the enterprising auto parts dealers we have met over the last 3 days. We are thankful to Messe Frankfurt for the smooth and seamless experience.”

About BP Impex:

BP Impex is a star-rated exporter of automotive spare parts, certified by the Government of India as an AEO (Authorised Economic Operator). With over 50 years of industry experience and 14 years of exports, they are a leading name in the industry, known for their commitment to quality, professionalism and timely service. With its diverse range of high-quality spare parts and a foon sustainability, BP Impex continues to set new standards for the automotive spare parts sector. The company is based in Delhi, India and is managed by its partners Mr Chetan Singh and Ms Guneet K Sachdev.

About Partsmith:

Partsmith Auto Spare Parts Trading LLC is a sister concern of BP Impex. It was established in 2022 with the objective of increasing accessibility of the Middle East and African countries to Indian Spare Parts. They are based in Dubai, and keep a ready stock of spare parts at DWC Free Zone in Dubai. The company is managed by its founder-director, Mr Chetan Singh.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Aman Dubey