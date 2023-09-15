Friday, 15 September 2023 11:47 GMT

Auga Group, Ab Notification On Transaction Of Person Holding Management Position


9/15/2023 3:02:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ' the Company' ) received notification on the transaction in issuer's securities of a person holding management positions (attached).

CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Kęstutis Jušč
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment

  • Armandas Šimulis_Pranešimas_apie vadovo sandori_EN__užbiržinis sandoris-s0913



Attachments Armandas Šimulis_Pranešimas_apie vadovo sandori_EN__užbiržinis sandoris-s0913...

