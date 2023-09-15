Baby Wipes Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 7.55 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Baby wipes are reusable tissues or cloths that have been pre-moistened with a mixture of water and other compounds, including moisturisers, scents, and disinfectants. As they are made to be mild and effective in cleaning delicate skin areas, such as the diaper area, face, hands and other body parts, baby wipes are a must for maintaining adequate hygiene and cleanliness for new-borns and toddlers. Baby wipes are very practical for on-the-go clean-ups and are the best option when water and soap are not easily accessible.

Country-wise Analysis

Why are Producers of Baby Wipes Attracted to the United States?

“Supportive Government Healthcare Initiatives and Growing Demand for Sustainable Baby Wipes”

Demand for baby wipes is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033 and is likely to reach US$ 2.06 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market growth is due to the populace's greater purchasing power and the increasing use of disposable hygiene products. Furthermore, the government's affirmative measures to offer financial assistance for child care contribute to this dominance. Also, the growing inclination towards sustainable personal care products among consumers is expected to facilitate the adoption of eco-friendly baby wipes in the country.

According to the WYN Women's Foundation's findings, the Child Care and Development Bank Grant Organization (CCDBG) granted US$ 8.3 billion in childcare subsidies in the United States in 2019.

“Rising Prevalence of Skin Allergies Driving Demand for Disinfectant Baby Wipes”

Baby wipes can aid in preventing skin infection by removing dirt and dust and hydrating and nourishing the skin. Numerinfant populations worldwide experience contagiskin conditions such as eczema, allergies, nappy rashes, and others such as acne. As a result, the global need for disinfectant wipes is projected to increase as these diseases become more prevalent.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers of baby wipes include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Unicharm Corporation. These companies are continuously investing in research and development to improve the quality of their products and offer innovative solutions to customers. They also have a strong distribution network and invest heavily in advertising and marketing to create brand awareness and capture market share.



In April 2021, the Albaad Group, a prominent European manufacturer of hygiene care products, invested US$ 60.29 million to enhance its production capacity and produce sustainable cosmetics and wet baby wipes. This move was in response to the increasing demand for environmentally consciproducts such as baby wipes. In May 2021, Veocel, a hygiene products manufacturer, joined forces with Coterie Baby Inc. and launched a new plant-based and biodegradable baby wipe in the United States market. This product is made entirely from sustainable materials, making it an eco-friendly option for parents.

Key Companies Profiled:



Unicharm Corporation

Svenska CellulAktiebolaget SCA

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Pigeon Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Nice-Pak International Limited

Beiersdorf AG Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.

Key Segments of Baby Wipes Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Wet Baby Wipes Dry Baby Wipes

By Material :



Microfiber

Cotton Terry

Cotton Flannel Bamboo Velour

By Technology :



Airlaid

Spunlace Wetlaid

By Distribution Channel :



Modern Trade

Drug Stores

Convenience Stores E-commerce

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

