Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Rains To Continue? Check IMD Alert
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The monsoons have withdrawn, meaning the rainy season is officially over. But the rains are clinging to the Telugu states. So, will this chaos continue throughout October?
IMD Rain Alert: The IMD says the southwest monsoon has fully withdrawn from India. Officially, the rainy season is over. But due to favorable weather, some states, including the Telugu states, will see more rain.
The IMD says rains will continue in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh this October. Due to surface circulations, moderate to heavy rains are occurring. If low pressures form, very heavy rain is possible.
The Disaster Management Authority warns of heavy rains in AP today. Moderate to heavy rains with lightning are likely in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts. APSDMA urges caution.
The Disaster Management Authority announced light to moderate rains with lightning in several districts. MD Prakhar Jain advises staying in safe places during rain, avoiding trees and temporary structures.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said rains may continue in several Telangana districts until Wednesday morning. It also warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in other districts from the evening of Oct 15 to the morning of Oct 16.
7-day forecast (NIGHT) of TELANGANA based on 1200 UTC issued at 2030 hours IST Dated: 14-10-2025 twitter/hH2qKmOZKz
- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) October 14, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment