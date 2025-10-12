Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin Drive Crypto Market Recovery Surge



The total crypto market cap rebounded over $4 trillion after a $500 billion drop, led by double-digit gains in Ether , BNB , and Dogecoin .

Bitcoin experienced a sharp fall below $103,000, but technical indicators suggest a potential rally toward $200,000 by late 2025.

Major institutional traders, including BitMine, acquired large Ethereum holdings post-crash, indicating confidence amid volatility.

Analysts highlight Bitcoin's retest of the bullish 'golden cross,' signaling a likely bullish trend in the near term. Market turmoil was linked to geopolitical tensions, but comments from U.S. officials helped stabilize sentiment.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The cryptocurrency markets demonstrated resilience after a steep decline, with total market capitalization climbing back above $4 trillion. Major assets like Ether , BNB , and Dogecoin led gains, bouncing from Friday's sharp sell-off triggered by geopolitical tensions and technical issues. Despite ongoing volatility, optimistic traders are eyeing further upward momentum, especially for Bitcoin , which might reach new highs by the end of 2025 amid bullish technical signals and institutional activity.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization surged back above the $4 trillion mark on Sunday after experiencing a significant correction that erased nearly $500 billion in value on Friday. This rebound was driven by strong gains in leading cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Binance Coin (BNB), and Dogecoin, which posted double-digit percentage increases in a matter of hours. Other altcoins, including Solana , Cardano , and Chainlink , also rose over 10%, reflecting renewed investor confidence amid market volatility.

Synthetix (SNX ) temporarily surged over 100%, surpassing its pre-crash levels and hitting a new 2025 high, while smaller-cap coins like Mantle (MNT ) and Bittensor (TAO ) increased by over 30%. These movements highlight shifting investor sentiment as the market steadies after the recent plunge.

Changes in share prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the last hour, day, and week. Source: CoinGecko



The recent market decline saw Bitcoin tumble from around $121,560 to below $103,000. The volatility was sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump 's announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese exports aimed at restricting the supply of rare earth minerals used in semiconductor manufacturing. The turbulent trading sessions were further intensified when Binance 's platform briefly displayed zero prices for several altcoins and experienced issues with the USDe synthetic dollar depegging due to internal oracle failures.

As these events unfolded, optimism returned when Trump assured the public that“not to worry about China,” stating that the U.S. aims to support rather than hinder China's economic development. The markets responded positively, although Bitcoin has yet to fully recover from Friday's losses. Still, the current trend has many analysts bullish, with some expecting Bitcoin to reach $200,000 before the end of 2025.

Market analyst Mister Crypto highlighted that Bitcoin is retesting the historically bullish“golden cross,” a technical pattern that preceded major rallies in 2017 and 2020, with increases of over 2,200% and 1,190%, respectively. He remarked,“The setup looks incredibly strong,” suggesting a pronounced upward breakout could significantly boost Bitcoin's price in the coming weeks.

Crypto trader Alex Becker indicated that this may be the start of a new bullish cycle, while Jan3 founder Samson Mow expressed confidence that Bitcoin is poised for its next upward leg. Meanwhile, analyst“Mac” acknowledged the favorable risk-reward setup but predicted modest upward movement in the near term, with the possibility of some choppy trading over the next week.

Currently trading at $115,585, Bitcoin remains about 4.9% below its pre-crash peak and roughly 8.8% lower than last Monday's high of $126,080, according to data from CoinGecko.

BitMine capitalizes on the dip

Following the market downturn, BitMine Immersion Technologies, the world's largest corporate Ethereum treasury, acquired over 128,700 ETH worth approximately $480 million, according to Lookonchain, a crypto analytics platform. BitMine's executive chairman, Tom Lee, remarked to CNBC that the recent pullback was“long overdue,” considering the market had gained roughly 36% since April lows. He described the dip as a“good flush,” viewing it as a prime buying opportunity without any structural decline.

Strategic accumulation during the dip

Strategist Michael Saylor hinted at his company's recent purchases of Bitcoin, posting a chart of Strategy 's holdings on social media with the message,“Don't Stop ₿elievin',” indicating confidence from institutional investors amid the turbulence.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin treasury data shows no significant buying or selling activity among major Bitcoin-holding firms over the weekend, suggesting a cautious but optimistic stance among institutional players.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.