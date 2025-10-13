Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump hails Turkey’s efforts in Gaza truce


2025-10-13 02:35:50
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday commended Türkiye for its involvement in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, singling out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his significant contribution and regional influence.

“Turkey was fantastic too. President Erdogan was fantastic. He really helped a lot, because he's very respected. He's got a very powerful nation. He's got a very, very powerful military. And he helped a lot,” Trump said while speaking to reporters during his flight to the Middle East for an upcoming international peace summit on Gaza.

He also expressed gratitude toward Qatar’s mediation role, referring to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as an “amazing man.”

“His country is right in the middle of everything, more so than any other country, more so than the UAE, where you have to fly an hour and a half to get there, more so than Saudi Arabia, where you have to fly an hour and a half to get there,” Trump noted, adding that “Qatar should start getting some credit.”

According to reports, Trump also acknowledged that other nations—including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Jordan—contributed to the negotiations that led to the truce.

The president’s statements came as he departed for Israel, where he is scheduled to meet with relatives of Israeli captives and deliver an address before the Knesset.

Following his visit to Israel, Trump is expected to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the Peace Summit taking place on Monday.

The gathering—co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to statements from Cairo.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran confirmed that President Erdogan will attend the summit at the joint invitation of Sisi and Trump, as announced on social media Sunday.

