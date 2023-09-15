Sheikha Moza Urges Protection, Access To Education

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has called for protecting and ensuring access to education for all, especially the victims of conflicts.

Addressing an event at UN headquarters in New York to observe the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on Wednesday, Sheikha Moza said:“The victims of conflict, whether in warzones or forced to be refugees, retain their human rights, and we must not forget them. We have a responsibility to ensure education, a fundamental human right, is accessible. Schools and universities should be places of learning and development. They should be places where dreams are realised, not destroyed. We must do all in our power to protect and prioritise education.”

The high-level event included UN Secretary-General H E António Guterres; President of Sierra Leone H E JulMaada Wonie Bio; moderator MeliFleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications; Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Sofia Carson; Brother Peter Mokaya Tabichi, a Kenyan teacher and Global Teacher Prize Winner 2019; and Diya Nijhowne, Executive Director of Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack.

The UN in partnership with EAA Foundation announced a new Youth Advisory Group to Protect Education from Attack (YAGPEA).



Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and other officials view an exhibition held at the UN headquarters to mark International Day to Protect Education from Attack. PIC: Aisha Al Musallam

This diverse group of young people will advise the UN, global decision-makers to ensure that those directly impacted by attacks on education can influence policies and decisions designed to protect education in times of conflict and crisis. EAA Foundation will support these youth members to ensure that young people are at the heart of advocacy and action, and to provide young people around the world with a platform to raise their voices.

The participants shared insights that can strengthen justice for victims of attacks on education, and reflected on new data which this week revealed an unprecedented 17% increase in conflict-related attacks on schools and education centres in 2022.

Commemorating International Day to Protect Education From Attack, EAA Foundation has highlighted other exciting developments including the launch of a new Youth Empowerment System (“YES”) microsite, in partnership with OHCHR and Silatech; and an exhibition hosted at the UN Headquarters,“Unbreakable Dreams: Protecting Education in Times of Conflict” - bringing to life the experiences of survivors of attacks on education around the world. There are also events and exhibitions taking place around the world, including at the UN Palais des Nations in Geneva, across Doha, Qatar, and in conflict-affected communities.

Stefania Giannini, UneAssistant Director-General, said:”Young people often bear the burden of physical and psychological impacts of attacks on education. To make their voices heard and reflected in decision-making processes, Unesco, together with the State of Qatar and Education Above All, are setting up a Youth Advisory Group. This initiative will provide young people from conflict and crisis-affected communities a global platform to share their suggestions for critical actions to protect education from attack.”

Sofia Carson ended the impactful day with a resounding call for action to global leaders, decision-makers and all stakeholders to keep the 244 million children globally who live in terror and fear for their lives within the halls of their schools in mind; she called upon everyone to unite and take a vow -to protect the right to education