North America is Dominating Medical Ceramics Industry

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) In 2022, the medical ceramics market had a total size of USD 2,543.2 million, and it is projected to hit USD 4,477.7 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.



This development can be ascribed to the snowballing requirement for ceramics in several kinds of wound-curing applications and plastic surgeries, growing demand for implantable equipment for knee & hip replacement events, and increasing occurrence of bone syndromes among elderly people.



The growing rate of musculoskeletal conditions, including sports injuries, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, sarcopenia, fractures, and osteoarthritis, is boosting the requirement for knee and hip replacement operations worldwide.



According to reports by the WHO, musculoskeletal illnesses are the major causes of disability throughout the globe, with pain in the lower back considerably degrading the quality of life. In all, more than 1.71 billion people are suffering from musculoskeletal conditions globally.



Cosmetic dentistry has taken the procedures of dental well-being to new heights in terms of the aesthetics and the total well-being of individuals. A dental implant is a main component of cosmetic dentistry utilized in procedures, including placement of crowns, and dentures, filling of gaps and cracks, bridges, and reshaping of the teeth.



Cosmetic dentistry methods are progressively gaining traction among individuals of all age groups because of their rising knowledge of oral hygiene and the impact of strong and flawlessly aligned teeth in fuelling confidence.



In 2022, North America generated the largest revenue share, above 40%, in the international medical ceramics market. The regional industry is projected to continue with its dominance throughout the decade. This can be credited to the increasing size of dental implantation methods and the growing quantity of orthopedic surgical events in the continent.



Furthermore, the snowballing number of individuals with physical wounds and the fast acceptance of ceramics for the production of medical equipment are boosting regional growth.



In 2022, the bioinert category developed as the largest material category in the industry, had approximately 55% share, and was also projected to be on the leading spot throughout the decade. Bioinert ceramics contain aluminum and zirconia oxide.



This development in the need for such materials can be majorly credited to their exceptional chemical stability, which is commonly utilized to restore lapsing tissues or organs in patients' bodies, armed with their robustness, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility



