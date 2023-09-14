Us Pres. Names Special Representative For Ukraine Economic Recovery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) --President Joe Biden said Thursday he has appointed Penny Pritzker to serve as the newSpecial Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.
"As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader - with deep familial ties to Ukraine - Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position," Biden noted in a White house statement.
"Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States' efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.
"This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia's brutal attacks and destruction," he pointed out.
"Special Representative Pritzker will also work with Ukraine's other international partners, including via the G7 coordination platform, to ensure that international efforts are complementary and mutually reinforcing, as well as to encourage international partners to keep stepping up their support for Ukraine's immediate economic recovery needs.
"Special Representative Pritzker will help the Ukrainian government make reforms needed to strengthen its economy, and Special Representative Pritzker will work with Ukraine to help ensure that as Ukraine begins to rebuild, it rebuilds stronger.
"As we take this next step to help Ukraine forge a stronger future, we remain steadfastly committed to helping it defend its freedom today," President Biden went on.
"The brave people of Ukraine have inspired the world with their resilience and resolve, and as this announcement reaffirms, the United States remains committed to stand with them, for as long as it takes," he added. (end)
