Inside Bharat Mandapam: The Host Venue Of G20 Summit

Bharat Mandapam was built with an estimated price of Rs 2,700 crores. Though it was constructed in the view of G20 summit but the massive venue will serve the purpose of hosting variinternational events in the future.

Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Mandapam:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on July 26, 2023. It was the vision of the Prime Minister for the Indian capital to have a state-of-the-art cultural facility for hosting international events.

The total camarea of the IECC complex is the largest in India. It holds a total camarea of 123 acres in the busy part of New Delhi.

Bharat Mandapam is designed in such a way that can host International exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, and conferences. It is provided with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, a business center. The amphitheater in the building can host 3,000 business individuals.





Bharat Mandapam will be built with a special design of Shankha' (conch shell) depicting an important facet of the Indian civilization. It also has wall art depicting India's traditional art and culture.

Even the main convention center has popular art designs of tribal arts. It also has a 5G-enabled completely Wi-Fi-covered campus, and 10G Intrconnectivity.



Even the parking facility is built with state of the art facilities. It has a mind boggling capacity of 5,500 vehicle parking pass for the convenience of the visitors.