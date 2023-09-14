Arab Parliaments Adopt New Statute In Doha Conference

Doha, Qatar: The Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments has adopted new statute to enhance its administrative performance.

The 43rd general assembly meeting of the Association was held during the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments. The conference, organised by Shura Council in Doha, was concluded yesterday.

The event, which was held over two days, witnessed the participation of more than 80 participants, including secretaries-general and representatives of Arab parliaments and legislative councils, in addition to a number of representatives of Arab parliamentary organizations and unions.

The general assembly discussed the amendment of the statute and approved it, and the guideline for the powers of the Secretary-General in Arab parliaments was also discussed and approved.

The draft general budget was also approved, and the final account was approved, in addition to reviewing a report on the outcome of the association's work since its last meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 34th conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union, which was held in Baghdad in February.

The General Assembly approved the request for the Mauritanian National Assembly to join the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, while deciding to postpone the holding of by-elections for members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting discussed the proposal to change the association's logo, and it was decided to continue its discussion at the next meeting of the association.

President of Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments H E Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala praised the success of 10th annual conference of the Association which attracted a large number of participations.

Al Fadala who is also Secretary General of Qatari Shura Council said that the members' discussions during the conference sessions were rich and constructive, contributing to strengthening the work of the association, which is also reflected in the performance and work of Arab parliaments and legislative councils.

Al Fadala said that the conference addressed an important issue through the topic it chose for discussion, which is“Digital Democracy and Social Communication and the Role of Parliament in Strengthening It,” stressing on the importance of keeping pace with developments in the digital age and using information and communication technology to develop and raise the performance of parliamentary work and facilitate it.

He also explained that the members reviewed rich experiences in digital technology tools applied in their parliaments and legislative councils, which enhances the principle of participatory and exchange of experiences between Arab parliaments.

Al Fadala expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the conference, especially with regard to approving the amendment to the association's statute after extensive discussion of it, praising the interventions and comments of the participating delegations that were taken into account, and appreciating their agreement and respect for all opinions and points of view.