Wild Yam Powder Market Flourishes: Latest Trends And 2030 Forecast X Herald

Wild yam is a plant species with nearly 600 varieties found globally. Some of these species are cultivated with specific applications in mind, and their cultivation is meticulously managed. For instance, when wild yam is used as a source of diosgenin for research laboratories, particularly in the production of steroids, it necessitates special care and attention during the cultivation process.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent global players of wild yam powder market includes BDS Natural Products, Herbal Advantage, Inc, Xi'an Rainbow Biotech Co. Ltd, Novoherb Technologies, Xtend-Life, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, Del Monte Foods, Inc, McCall Farms, A M Nutratech Private Limited and Frontier Co-op. among others.

Wild yam powder market global players are collaborating with regional players to ensure their global presence and reach till their targeted audience. In addition to collaboration with regional players key players are also focusing on product innovation to meet mounting demand for wild yam powder for end-use based application. Wild yam powder companies are also collaborating with wild yam production firms to ensure higher margin of profitability in value chain.

Wild Yam Powder Market: Regional Outlook

North America region dominates the production of wild yam extract adhesive followed by Asia Pacific-based market. U.S. and China are considered as leading manufacturers, backed by its increasing advanced agricultural and technological advancement in extraction activity in this region.

Furthermore, mounting food & beverages industry in developing economies like India is creating numergrowth opportunities for wild yam powder in the regional market. However, with the increasing number of old age population in Europe based region wild yam powder market with respect to cosmetic application especially for anti-aging creams to gain traction during the forecast period (2020-2030).

On the basis of type:



6%-90% Diosgenin Above 90% Diosgenin

On the basis of process:



Hot Bond Cold Bond

On the basis of application:



Food

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics Other

Based on the region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

