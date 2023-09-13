Madrid hosts cultural symposium to celebrate art and culture of Andalusia

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, September 13, 2023: The vibrant city of Madrid in Spain is set to host today a cultural symposium celebrating the culture and arts of Andalusia, as part of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. The initiative presents a significant platform to illuminate the rich history of the Arab civilization, and highlights a unique era that impacted the entire human civilization, in line with the UAE’s endeavors to promote the values of tolerance, compassion and coexistence.



His Excellency Mohammed Al-Murr, Chairman of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee, asserted that the symposium reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and promoting cross-cultural understanding among civilizations. He underscored the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Spain. Al-Murr further noted that the symposium, through its sessions and activities, dedicates substantial focus to showcasing the global impact of Andalusian civilization across various domains - including art, science, mathematics, astronomy, , chemistry, medicine, translation, and even trade and architecture.



The two-day symposium will feature an array of dialogue sessions and activities designed to highlight Andalusia's pivotal role in shaping science and arts during one of the greatest historical periods.



The speakers of the opening session are His Excellency Mohammed Al-Murr, Dr. María Jesús Viguera-Molins, The Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), and Irene Lozano, General Director of Casa Árabe. The first session titled ‘Andalusian Society and Cultural Mixing’ will encompass a wide spectrum of topics - including ‘The Social Structure of the Islamic Community in Southwest Europe’, ‘Spaniards and their Andalusian Past’, ‘Andalusian Society and Bilingualism’, and ‘Andalusia in Modern Spanish Thought’. The speakers in the session are Dr. Rachid El Hour, University of Salamanca, Spain; Eduardo Manzano Moreno, the Higher Council for Scientific Research in Madrid; Ignacio Fernando, University of Cadiz, Spain; and Carmen Royth Prado, Autonomous University of Madrid, owner of CantArabia publishing house. The session will be moderated by Fatima Roldán Castro, University of Seville.



The second day of the event will be held under the theme ‘Translation and its Role in Cultural and Civilizational Communication’. This will cover various topics – including ‘The Role of Arabic Translation in Introducing Greek Heritage’, ‘The School of Toledo Translators and its Role in Transferring Arabic Heritage’, the ‘Andalusian Model in the Arab-European and Global Dialogue’, and ‘The Activity of Modern Spanish Translation on Andalusian Literature’. Dr. Rafael Ramón Guerrero, Complutense University in Madrid; Dr. Ignatio Sanchez, Warwick University, United Kingdom; Emilio González Verín, University of Seville; and Professor Dr. Salbador Pena, University of Malaga will be the speakers at the session. It will be moderated by Dr. Mohamed Zahiri, Arabic and Islamic Studies Department at Universidad Complutense de Madrid.



The cultural symposium will also feature a session titled ‘Arts in Andalusia’. This session will delve into various themes, including ‘Andalusian Cities, Urban Structure and Services’, ‘Andalusian Arts in their Context: Palaces and the Practice of Knowledge’, ‘Specificities of Andalusian Art: Calligraphy, Images, and Architecture’, ‘Mestizo Art in Spain and Latin America’, ‘Andalusian Kharjat, Azajal, and Muwashahat (Stanzas) and their Influence on Arab and Spanish Literature’, and ‘Andalusian Singing and Music and Ziryab's Contribution’. The session will witness participation of prominent personalities – including Dr. Christine Mazouly Gentard, University of Nantes; Dr. Susana Calvo Capilla, Complutense University of Madrid; Dr. José Miguel Puerta, University of Granada; Dr. Rafael López Guzmán, University of Granada; Dr. Salah Jarrar, University of Jordan; Dra. Manuela Cortes, University of Granada. The discussions will be moderated by Professor Dr. Susana Calpo Capilla, Universidad Complutense de Madrid.



Launched by the United Arab Emirates, the initiative seeks to enhance global understanding of the unique Andalusian civilization. The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative covers a wide array of captivating displays, enlightening symposiums, and various other artistic and cultural events, which are dedicated to raising awareness about the Arab civilization in Andalusia and its enduring cultural and historical legacy. This initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering the values of tolerance and coexistence, rooted in the extensive legacy of Arab civilization in Andalusia.



Al-Murr said, “Through its diverse cultural endeavors, the 'Andalusia: History and Civilization' initiative provides a unique opportunity to highlight a civilization that profoundly enriched humanity. Andalusia stands as a shining example of harmonious coexistence among different peoples, marked by tolerance and mutual respect, resulting in the flourishing of this civilization across various aspects of life.



In UAE, ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative will hold variety of artistic and cultural activities - including an exhibition of Andalusian art collections that will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Andalusian musical events and the 2nd symposium which will take place in Abu Dhabi in February 2024.





