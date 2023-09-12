'Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa' Exhibition From Oct 24

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 'Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia' exhibition is set to open at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) on October 24, taking visitors on a journey through the global history of coffee by exploring the coffee cultures of the two countries.
Organised in partnership with the National Museum of Indonesia, the exhibition is a part of the Qatar – Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture and Qatar Creates, and will remain on view until February 17, 2024.
The exhibition was created by the joint curatorial teams from NMoQ and the National Museum of Indonesia, including Exhibit and Multimedia Interpretive specialist Dr Marie-Pierre Lissoir, Social and Oral History researcher Najma Ahmed, deputy director of Curatorial Tania Abdulmonem al-Majid, associate curator of Social History Sara Saqr al-Mohannadi, associate curator of Oral History Sara al-Maadheed, head Curator of Oral History Amal al-Hideand National Museum of Indonesia members Daroe Handojo, Prawoto Indarto, Sekar Arum Romadhani, Nusi Lisabilla Estudiantin.
The exhibition brings to life the history of coffee growing, trading, and drinking around the world, with a particular foon the traditional and contemporary coffee cultures of Qatar and Indonesia, using interactive displays, immersive projections, sights, smells, soundscapes, a specially commissioned contemporary artwork, and more.
“As Qatar and Indonesia have come together this year to celebrate their shared traditions, the importance of coffee culture in both nations has emerged as an area with significant meaning in daily life,” said Aisha al-Attiya, director of Cultural Diplomacy at Qatar Museums.
Indonesian ambassador Ridwan Hassan said:“The Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture has been filled with many remarkable events that celebrated our shared cultural connections. This exhibition will not only celebrate the rich tapestry of flavours that Indonesian farmers bring forth but also embodies the deep-rooted connections between cultures, transcending borders through a shared appreciation for hospitality, tradition, and building human connection.”
Dr Marie-Pierre Lissoir added:“From a historical perspective, coffee is a fascinating commodity that connects the globe. Studying the history of coffee can teachabout everything from community development and human ingenuity to the cultural practices of hospitality and even colonial exploitation. Coffee-making rituals are integral parts of many cultures, including Qatar's, which are on display in the National Museum of Qatar permanent galleries.”
Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa is organised in five thematic sections, ranging from growing to drinking coffee as part of shared traditions. The exhibition also explores topics ranging from sustainable farming to social and cultural development.
The exhibition's first section, What is Coffee?, introduces the visitors to the coffee plant and its prized beans. It also explains the origins of the term kopi (coffee in BahIndonesia) from the Arabic word for coffee, qahwa. Next, Growing and Trading Coffee focuses on the history of coffee in the Arab World and Indonesia. It explains how coffee went from the forests of Ethiopia to Indonesia's Java Island. This part of the exhibition also features a contemporary art installation Bloom in Agony (2022), from the Indonesian artists' collective Gegerboyo, which explores connections between Indonesia's colonial heritage and modern coffee practices.
Roasting and Brewing engages audiences through sensory experiences using coffee beans and spices highlighting different roasting and brewing traditions. Via videos, visitors can learn about qahwa brewing from an elder Qatari coffee expert and enjoy a coffee-making competition showing the recipes of different Qatari families.
Among the final section of the exhibition is Serving and Drinking, which focuses on the rituals associated with coffee drinking in Qatar and Indonesia. Highlights in this section include a 360-degree projection that transports the visitor to Filosofi Kopi, an iconic coffee shop in the heart of Jakarta, while another circular space evokes a Qatari majlis. Inside, two screens display a short film created in collaboration with Qatari youth showing the complexity of the coffee serving and drinking etiquette in Qatar, often with humoroutcomes.
Finally, Coffee and Creativity explores the many ways in which coffee helps foster the creative individuals and industries in Qatar and Indonesia. The section highlights Indonesian cultural practices such as batik textiles and traditional mask dances, and celebrates Qatari artists and entrepreneurs.
Accompanying the exhibition will be a series of public programmes engaging local coffee shops, artists, and baristas from Indonesia, as well as activities including barista experiences and competitions, special tours, and partnerships with local shops.
The exhibition was made possible with assistance from Lead Sponsor Expo 2023 Doha with additional support from Partner & Partners.
