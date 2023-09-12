Three New Companies Bring 350+ New Jobs To The Greater Vegas Region

Arbitech, one of the world's leading independent distributors of data center products, plans to establish its headquarters, distribution, and fulfillment facility in Henderson. Skillz, an online mobile video game competition platform, is relocating its corporate headquarters to Clark County, and Juanita's Foods, a Mexican food manufacturer, is opening a facility in North Las Vegas.

“The Greater Vegas region continues to see interest from a wide variety of industries, helping diversify our economy along with bringing high paying jobs to the region,” said Tina Quigley, LVGEA president & CEO.“This economic growth is a testament to the region's attractiveness as a place to do business, and as a great place for employees to live.”

During its quarterly meeting today, the GOED board approved tax incentives for a total of seven companies relocating or expanding throughout the state, including the three companies in Southern Nevada. These seven companies will make capital investments of more than $259 million and generate $115.3 million innew state tax revenues over the next 10 years.

“Nevada's incentives continue to attract capital investment and create jobs,” said Governor Joe Lombardo.“Since January, we have assisted 17 companies that will create 4,477 jobs in their first five years of operation. They have invested $3.9 billion in capital investment and will generate $939 million in new tax revenues.”

Alongside its municipal partners in Clark County, City of North Las Vegas, and City of Henderson, Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) provided support and guidance to these companies throughout the tax abatement approval process, which supports economic development and diversification efforts throughout the state.

Learn more about the companies approved for abatements today in Greater Vegas:

Arbitech, LLC - 54 jobs, $38.61 average wage

Arbitech is a leading independent distributor of data center products, and the company's distribution centers stock and ship servers, storage, and networking products daily. The company offers complete server, blade, storage, and networking configuration services. The company is considering establishing a 50,275 square foot headquarters, distribution, and fulfillment facility in Henderson. The company selected the Greater Vegas region because of its proximity to major transportation hubs, a high influx of educated workers, major educational institutions in the region, competitive cost of living, and the positive tax environment.

“Home to some of the largest technology trade shows in the nation, Las Vegas has been an influential networking hub for Arbitech and our partners, for over 20 years,” said Jimmy Whalen, CEO of Arbitech.“We are excited to place our company at the center of it all, allowing for a finger on the pulse of the technology market. We look forward to bringing jobs to the community, along with a diverse, innovative, and competitive workplace. We are honored to contribute to Nevada's economic development initiative to build upon its emerging growth.”

Juanita's Foods - 144 jobs, $37.97 average wage

Juanita's Foods is a Mexican food manufacturer of canned and frozen traditional foods and is the world's largest manufacturer of canned Menudo and a product line including hominy, sauces, and stews. The company plans to establish a 300,000 square foot food manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas. The company also considered central and southern California, along with Phoenix, as possible locations for this project.

“As a Certified Minority Business that is creating new jobs for residents at a high average hourly wage, Juanita's Foods is an ideal company for the City of North Las Vegas to work with and will create a positive economic impact in terms of capital investments,” said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.“We are excited that Juanita's Foods, a company established 75 years ago, has selected our city to relocate to, and welcomes the opportunities and economic diversity the company will bring to the area.”

Skillz - 175 jobs, $54.83 average wage

Skillz is an online mobile multiplayer video game platform that became the first publicly traded mobile esports platform in 2020. The company hosts billions of causal esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide and collaborates with more than 14,000 game developers. Skillz plans to establish a 59,480 square foot corporate headquarters in southwest Clark County. The company also considered California and Washington as potential locations for this project.

“At Skillz, we are on a mission to bring out the best in everyone through competition,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.“Our decision to become a part of the Greater Vegas region enablesto further our mission and deliver on our goals. The thriving tech ecosystem, coupled with the city's dynamic energy, provides the perfect platform for Skillz to flourish. We are confident that our presence will not only contribute to the region's economic growth but will also empowerto make a lasting impact on the local community. We see a future where Vegas will become the next Silicon Valley and we are excited to contribute to that future.”

