780 Landmines In Yemen Removed This Month

The explosives that were cleared included 687 unexploded ordnances, 84 anti-tank mines, seven anti-personnel mines, and five other devices that the Houthi rebels had planted across Yemen, Masam said in a statement.

The explosives were found in the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Aden, al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahj, and Sanaa, according to Masam, a humanitarian project launched by Saudi Arabia in 2018.

The Masam project, which has dismantled more than 414,000 explosives since 2018, also offers training courses and modern equipment to Yemeni demining engineers and provides landmine victims with support, according to the statement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Monday that Yemen continued to grapple with one of the world's most alarming rates of landmine and explosive contamination after nine years of civil war.

Yemen's pro-government demining experts estimate that more than 1 million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the civil war in late 2014, when the Houthi militia took control of several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

