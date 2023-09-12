Lawful Interception Market Size Set To Reach Record Levels | Anticipated To Surpass Usd 29.9 Billion By 2031

Lawful Interception Market Size

An increase in demand for real-time data analytics positively impacts the lawful interception market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lawful interception market was estimated at $1.37 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $6.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Lawful interception (LI) refers to the ability of law enforcement to eavesdrop on users of communication networks provided they have the authority to do so. It is the government's legally sanctioned access to private communications, such as telephone conversations, e-mail messages, and direct messages. Furthermore, the key factors that drive the growth of the lawful interception market include increase in demand for monitoring, tracking data of players, and surge in demand for chatbots & virtual assistants to interact with followers.

Rise in number of criminal activities, increase in interception warrants, and surge in volume of data traffic and security threats propel the growth of the global lawful interception market. On the other hand, issues related to maintenance of privacy and stringent regulations posed by government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in network technologies and prominence popularity of social media communications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Depending on component, the mediation devices segment garnered the largest share of the market, owing to increase in global communication and surge in amount of traffic managed at mediation devices. However, the management server segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of data communication in enterprises and multi-location nature of businesses.

Based on network technology, the mobile voice telephony segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The long-term evolution (LTE) segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on communication content, the voice communication segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the video segment would register the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Region wise, the lawful interception industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of inteand increase in number of terrorist attacks in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as China with high investments in AI technology. In addition, rise in number of sports competitiveness across the nations for higher position drives the lawful interception market size.

The key players profiled in the lawful interception market analysis are AQSInnovating Intelligence, Systems, CiSystems, Inc., Fire Eye, Incognito software system Inc., JSI Telecom, NICE Systems, SS8 Incorporation, Siemens AG, and UtimGmbH. These players have adopted varistrategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the lawful interception industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

.The outbreak of the pandemic led to increasing adoption of remote working system.

.Accordingly, there's been a steep rise in the need in organizations to have an interception system for intercepting communication data, thereby boosting the global market for lawful interception positively.

