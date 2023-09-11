Local Bartending School Presents: Free Bartending Lessons Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Free Bartending lessons from LBS
Cheers to Education: Local Bartending School Provides Complimentary Lessons Across the USA. At Local Bartending School, we believe in fostering a passion for mixology and offering exciting career opportunities in this thriving industry with our FREE lessons.” - Allan Tomaquin, National Sales and Service DirectorLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Local Bartending School (LBS), a leading name in bartending education, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spreading the art of bartending far and wide. Starting this October, LBS will be hosting FREE Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes in varistates across the nation, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas , and California.
The schedule for these exciting lessons is as follows:
TEXAS:
* Instructor: Nadine Wolf
* Date & Time: October 18, 2023, 6 pm PDT
* Venue: Bar Briar Patch (508 N Stanton, El Paso, TX 79901)
NY/NJ / NYC Metro area:
* Instructor: John Agnello
* Date & Time: October 17, 2023, 2 pm EDT
* Venue: Gp Restaurant ( 24 69th St, Guttenberg, NJ 0709)
These engaging lessons will be conducted by seasoned, certified local bartenders who have enriched the skills of hundreds of LBS students over the past decade. It's an opportunity to learn the ropes from the very best in the business.
For a complete list of locations and times, please visit our official website at Local Bartending School and followon Facebook for the latest updates.
The concept behind offering FREE Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes is to introduce bartending as a craft to a wider audience. We believe that understanding the intricacies of bartending not only enhances one's appreciation for the art but also opens up exciting career prospects in this rapidly growing industry.
Bartending has witnessed a surge in popularity as a profession, with over 70,000 bars and restaurants thriving across the USA. In the last 12 months alone, numernew bars and restaurants have sprung up, underscoring the vibrant growth in the hospitality sector.
Local Bartending School invites everyone, from aspiring mixologists to curienthusiasts, to joinon this educational journey. Whether looking to explore a new career path or simply want to impress friends with your cocktail-making prowess, our FREE lessons and master classes are the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of bartending.
Don't miss out on this unique chance to elevate bartending skills. Joinat LBS for FREE Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes and be part of the bartending revolution!
Bartending certification requirements vary by state in the USA. For example, in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Nevada, bartenders often need to complete state-approved certifications.
LBS is the ONLY school that offers certification in all states through a single hands-on course.
About Local Bartending School:
Local Bartending School is a premier institution dedicated to providing top-notch bartending education and training. With a team of experienced instructors and a passion for mixology, LBS has been empowering individuals to embark on successful bartending careers for over a decade. Their commitment to excellence and the art of bartending is unwavering, making LBS the go-to destination for those seeking to master the craft.
Bartending is experiencing a surge in popularity across the and Canada . Recognizing this trend, Local Bartending School (LBS) is now offering hands-on lessons led by certified bartenders, catering to aspiring mixologists in both countries.
Visit Local Bartending School to learn more.
Boris Lozinsky
Local Bartending School
+1 877 879 7958
