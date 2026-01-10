Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, Somali Fms Meet On Sidelines Of OIC Ministerial

2026-01-10 07:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Somali counterpart Abdisalam Abdi Ali on the fringes of the 22nd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday
Both ministers discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation between their two sisterly countries in various fields, as well as the situation in Somalia in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation authorities' recognition of the so-called Somaliland as an independent state.
They share the view that the infamous declaration represented a blatant breach of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of the international law and the UN Charter.
The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation in the framework of the OIC and other international forums with a view to contributing to regional security and stability. (pickup previous)
Search