403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti, Somali Fms Meet On Sidelines Of OIC Ministerial
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Somali counterpart Abdisalam Abdi Ali on the fringes of the 22nd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday
Both ministers discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation between their two sisterly countries in various fields, as well as the situation in Somalia in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation authorities' recognition of the so-called Somaliland as an independent state.
They share the view that the infamous declaration represented a blatant breach of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of the international law and the UN Charter.
The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation in the framework of the OIC and other international forums with a view to contributing to regional security and stability. (pickup previous)
rg
Both ministers discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation between their two sisterly countries in various fields, as well as the situation in Somalia in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation authorities' recognition of the so-called Somaliland as an independent state.
They share the view that the infamous declaration represented a blatant breach of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a violation of the international law and the UN Charter.
The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation in the framework of the OIC and other international forums with a view to contributing to regional security and stability. (pickup previous)
rg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment