How A Sporting Snub Has Rolled Back India-Bangladesh Relations

MENAFN - Asia Times) On its face, the decision to ask Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh's left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) appears a sporting controversy.

But beneath that surface lies a deeper rupture in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India that had, until very recently, shown signs of substantive thaw.

In early January, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed KKR to remove Rahman from its squad despite having bought him for approximately 92 million rupees (a little over a million US dollars) – the most expensive Bangladeshi player in the auction.

Media reports indicate this instruction was issued without full consultation among all members of the BCCI's governing council, and came amid spiking political tensions between India and Bangladesh rooted in events well beyond the cricket field.

Almost immediately, Dhaka responded. The country's information ministry ordered a ban on IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh, while the Bangladesh Cricket Board wrote to the ICC seeking to move its upcoming T20 World Cup matches out of India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. The ICC rejected the request, and Bangladesh has so far taken no further steps on the matter.

To understand why this sports-related flashpoint has ignited a broader diplomatic crisis, we need to trace the wider context – and examine the reactions from voices in both countries that recognize how fragile this moment has become.