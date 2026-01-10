New Law Bans China-Based IT Engineers From Pentagon Cloud Access
US President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that prohibits anyone based in China and other adversarial countries from accessing the Pentagon's cloud computing systems.
The ban, which is tucked inside the $900 billion defense policy law, was enacted last month in response to a ProPublica investigation earlier in 2025 that exposed how Microsoft used China-based engineers to service the Defense Department's computer systems for nearly a decade - a practice that left some of the country's most sensitive data vulnerable to hacking from its leading cyber adversary.
US-based supervisors, known as“digital escorts,” were supposed to serve as a check on these foreign employees, but we found they often lacked the expertise needed to effectively supervise engineers with far more advanced technical skills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment