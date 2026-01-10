Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Law Bans China-Based IT Engineers From Pentagon Cloud Access

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, this article is republished with permission.

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that prohibits anyone based in China and other adversarial countries from accessing the Pentagon's cloud computing systems.

The ban, which is tucked inside the $900 billion defense policy law, was enacted last month in response to a ProPublica investigation earlier in 2025 that exposed how Microsoft used China-based engineers to service the Defense Department's computer systems for nearly a decade - a practice that left some of the country's most sensitive data vulnerable to hacking from its leading cyber adversary.

US-based supervisors, known as“digital escorts,” were supposed to serve as a check on these foreign employees, but we found they often lacked the expertise needed to effectively supervise engineers with far more advanced technical skills.

