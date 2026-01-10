South Korea Walks A Narrow Bridge Between China And Japan

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is spending the first weeks of the new year attempting a feat of diplomatic engineering that would challenge the most experienced leader. He began the year in Beijing, the first official visit by a South Korean president since 2019. In the coming week, he is scheduled to join Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in her hometown.

China and Japan each is eager to draw South Korea to its side as President Lee walks across a narrowing bridge between them. His task is to foster closer ties while avoiding being drawn into conflict, even perhaps to help ease tensions.

This careful management of the complex triangular relations in the region takes place against a backdrop of growing global uncertainty, manifest in US President Donald Trump's aggressive intervention in Venezuela. In the capitals of Northeast Asia – as well as in Europe – the talk is of a world splintering into spheres of influence.

“Trump's America seeks to position itself not as a global hegemon but as a great power whose sphere of influence is the American continent,” commented Jung E-gil, senior international affairs writer at the South Korean daily Hankyoreh.“Looking at the situation surrounding Ukraine, Taiwan and Venezuela, one wonders if the US, China and Russia are now carving up separate spheres of influence.”

Lee's four-day visit to China was a continuation of a Chinese charm offensive toward the new government that began with Xi's attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit late last year. As was the case then, the language and messaging of the China visit were mainly focused on friendship and mutual benefit, founded in deepening economic and cultural cooperation. The South Korean leader was accompanied by some 200 corporate leaders, making the focus clear.

But Xi and his colleagues did not conceal their concerted effort to frame the relationship in the historical context of shared battles against the Japanese Empire, which China now contends is being revived under Takaichi. Chinese officials greeted the assumption of power by the conservative nationalist with skepticism, given her unapologetic views of Japan's wartime past.

They moved into outright hostility after Takaichi's November 7 remarks suggesting Japan could get involved in a conflict in the Taiwan Straits. Chinese retaliation continues to grow, most recently threatening restrictions on exports of“dual-use” technology.