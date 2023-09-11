Japanese Pm Kishida Reaffirmed Importance Of Peace And Stability Across Taiwan Strait At Asean-Japan Summit

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

TORONTO, Canada – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) communicated that it appreciates Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan publicly reiterating staunch support for cross-strait peace and stability after he expressed the same [stance] at the US-Japan-ROK summit at Camp David on August 18.

Prime Minister Kishida of Japan reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at the ASEAN-Japan Summit held in Indonesia on September 6, 2023, reports the Taiwan – Japan Relations Association.

“During the ASEAN-Japan Summit, Prime Minister Kishida also expressed concerns over developments in the East and South China Seas and once again stressed that any unilateral attempt to change the staquo by force is unacceptable anywhere in the world.”

A joint statement was later adopted elevating ASEAN-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership:

“In recent years, China has repeatedly used varipretexts to step up coercion and military intimidation against Taiwan, posing a grave challenge to security across the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region and causing high levels of international concern.

“Taiwan and Japan are regional neighbours and share the fundamental values of freedom and democracy. Taiwan will continue to work with Japan and other like-minded countries to jointly preserve peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”