Veyond Metaverse & Shwe La Min Hospital Launch Digital Or: Stage Set For World's First Digital Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
State-of-the-art Digital OR
Digital Surgery
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a significant stride toward the future of medical innovation, Veyond Metaverse and Shwe La Min Hospital are proud to unveil their state-of-the-art Digital Operating Room in Yangon, Myanmar, marking a historic moment in the annals of medical technology. Both entities are poised to revolutionize surgical procedures in Myanmar and set a new global benchmark.
Recently profiled by Today , Veyond Metaverse has been at the forefront of harnessing Extended Reality (XR) to transcend geographical barriers in surgical procedures. Their groundbreaking platform, Veyond Connect , facilitates real-time surgical collaborations even when participants are continents apart. The unveiling of the Digital Operating Room is a testament to Veyond Metaverse's unwavering commitment to the future of digital surgery.
Within this advanced facility, a symphony of technological wonders awaits. An impeccable audio system ensures that every word and instruction resonates with clarity, promoting seamless communication. As surgeons navigate the digital realm, built-in tracking mechanisms monitor every movement in real-time for precision. The room benefits from visuals from multiple high-end cameras, capturing every detail with unparalleled clarity. A high-powered computing system supports these functionalities, integrating extended reality (XR) for rapid data processing. To fully immerse the surgical team into this digital frontier, they don top-of-the-line XR goggles, merging reality and the digital realm.
Upon its completion, the room underwent comprehensive testing, confirming its operational readiness and safety. With this significant milestone achieved, both institutions are brimming with anticipation for the upcoming world's first digital surgery, scheduled for September 13.
Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse, expressed their enthusiasm, "This Digital Operating Room is more than a technological marvel; it's where the future of surgery comes to life. We stand at the crossroads of pioneering technology and unparalleled medical expertise."
Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Aye Su Maw and Dr. Pyi Thein Kyaw from Shwe La Min Hospital remarked, "Our commitment to excellence in healthcare finds a new horizon with this facility. We aren't just setting new standards for Myanmar but signaling a transformative shift in global healthcare."
As the world stands on the brink of a transformative era in surgical intervention, Veyond Metaverse and Shwe La Min Hospital are pioneering the future, turning visionary concepts into practical advancements, setting the stage for a new dawn in healthcare.
About Veyond Metaverse:
Leading the charge in XR healthcare innovations, Veyond Metaverse integrates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) into healthcare. This integration paves the way for pioneering surgical training and real-time operative guidance.
About Shwe La Min Hospital:
Established as a beacon of healthcare excellence in Myanmar, Shwe La Min Hospital stands as one of the leading hospital groups in the country. With a legacy of providing unparalleled medical services, the institution is committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care and medical innovation.
Adam Choe
Veyond Metaverse
MENAFN10092023003118003196ID1107042009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.