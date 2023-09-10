Firemen From Four Stns Fighting Fire In Industrial Shuwaikh - Kff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Firemen from four stations are currently fighting a fire in a warehouse in Industrial Shuwaikh area, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said Sunday.
It said engines from four stations were fighting the blaze in the Industrial Shuwaikh, and added it would provide further details later. (end)
