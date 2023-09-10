Heritage Jewelry Exhibition In Kuwait Displays Antique Items, Charming Pieces

KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Jewelry, since ancient times, has been either used for decoration, showing one's staor displaying certain beliefs.

In this regard, jewelry -- dating back to the Stone, Bronze, and Hellenistic ages -- are put on display at the heritage Jewelry exhibition in the Avenues Mall.

Number of traditional charms, metals and gemstones were used in the manufacturing of the displayed pieces, giving them elegance and value.

The exhibition is organized by the Department of Antiquities and Museums at the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (KNCCL), as part of the 15th Cultural Summer Festival (Saifi-15). (end) shd.sam