Klever Wallet Boosts Xrp Support On Kleverswap

In a recent tweet, Klever Wallet, a digital asset management platform, announced its expanded support for XRP.

According to the announcement, XRP has become available on KleverSwap. It suggests that XRP can now be exchanged for the numerpairs supported by the platform.

Notably, no registration or sign-up is required for the exchange service. The notice listed trading combinations where crypto market participants can exchange XRP on the Klever platform.

Klever Wallet stated in particular that users can now link XRP with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB).

In addition, XRP can be paired with the stablecoins Tether USD (USDT), Circle USD (USDC), and True USD (TUSD).

The XRP community responded favorably to the announcement, with many deeming it a welcome development.

Before the announcement, Klever Wallet supported the purchase, transmission, reception, and storage of XRP. Over 10,000 cryptocurrencies are supported by the non-custodial solution.

Additionally, the firm's hardware wallet solution, KleverSafe, supports the XRP network.

In addition, ApeCoin (APE), encapsulated Bitcoin, TUSD, DAI stablecoin, and Decentraland (MANA) are among the most recent additions to the Ethereum blockchain.

MANA is a cryptocurrency used to purchase and trade virtual properties.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepecoin (PEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and the PancakeSwap token (CAKE) are among the existing coins supported by KleverSwap.

Klever Wallet has cautioned the cryptocurrency community to be vigilant as they introduce more cryptocurrencies to KleverSwap.