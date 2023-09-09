Pontoon Crossing Built In Sumy Region On Site Of Bridge Destroyed By Enemy

This was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Konotop district, on the site of the bridge destroyed by the enemy, a pontoon crossing was built, connecting the northern and central districts of the region," the statement said.

It is noted that the arrangement of access roads is still being completed, but traffic is already open. It is carried out in reverse mode.

"This transport artery is very important for our region both economically and socially," said Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

He thanked the partners from Sweden for helping with materials, local communities, entrepreneurs, and deputies for their support of the construction of the crossing.

The head of the region also announced the new construction of the bridge, noting that the development of design and estimate documentation is already being finalized, and the construction is scheduled to be completed next year.

As reported, 16 bridges have already been rebuilt in Ukraine as part of the UNITED24 initiative thanks to donors.