Blackrock Closes China Fund After Lawmakers' Probe

BlackRock Global Funds has decided to terminate the China Flexible Equity Fund, Denise Voss, chairwoman of BGF, said in a letter to shareholders, citing lack of new investor interest as the reason.

The fund has stopped further subscriptions from August 24, when itsasset value (NAV) was about US$21.4 million. Last year, the fund's NAV decreased 30.5%. At the end of last year, it was 25% down from its initial level in October 2017.

Directors“do not expect to raise significant further subscriptions in the near future” and continuing to manage the fund at this size will result in a higher cost of investing which we believe is not in the best interests of shareholders,” Voss said.

The assets held in the underlying investment portfolio of the fund will be liquidated. All outstanding shares will be redeemed on or before November 7. Shareholders of the fund can also choose to switch their investments to another fund.

On Thursday, BlackRock told the media that its commitment to the Chinese market remains steadfast.



It denied rumors that it is withdrawing investments from China. It said the China Flexible Equity Fund is for offshore investors while BlackRock is not going to terminate its onshore funds that have raised money in China.