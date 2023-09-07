(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Launch Result of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.47 (H-IIA F47) which carries aboard XRISM and SLIM





TOKYO, Sep 07, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Intries, Ltd.(MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) carries aboard "XRISM(1)" and "SLIM(2)" produced by JAXA at 8:42:11am, September 7, 2023.







H-IIA F47 flight proceeded nominally. XRISM separated approximately 14 minutes 9 snds after launch and SLIM separated approximately 47 minutes 33 snds after launch, as planned.MHI expresses sincere appreciation for the support by all.(1) X-Ray Imaging and Spectropy Mission(2) Smart Lander for Investigating MoonAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Intries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading intrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, intrial machinery,rospace and defense. MHI Groupbines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure afer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.