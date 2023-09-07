Four Districts Come Under Enemy Fire In Kharkiv Region, Casualties Reported

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy used artillery, mortars, attack helicopters, and opened fire on settlements in the Kharkiv , Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

Following Russia's helicopter attack on the Kharkiv district's Kozacha Lopan, nine detached houses were damaged, as well as household buildings and garages.

In the Kupiansk district's Hlushkivka, a man, 25, was injured and taken to hospital in grave condition.

In the Kupiansk district's Petropavlivka, the enemy's helicopter attack caused fire in the field.

In the Chuhuiv district's Synelnykove, Russian shelling caused damage to three houses and household buildings.

Near the Izium district's Nortsivka, within the Nortsivka forestry, two forest officers, aged 25 and 29, were injured in the explosion of an identified object. They were taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

Near the Kupiansk district's Vilkhuvatka, a civilian car drove over an explosive device. A driver, 59, was taken to hospital with a blast injury.

Syniehubov mentioned that demining efforts continue in the Kharkiv region. Over the past day, the explosives experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have inspected more than 6.8 hectares and neutralized 53 dangerobjects.