Five Digital Technology Trends Defining The Future Of Work

(MENAFN- 3BL) Constant and rapid technological innovation has resulted in astounding growth in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and with it, changes to both today's and tomorrow's workplaces and workforces. Studies illustrate the ability of AI to automate tasks and increase efficiency across all sectors. While not fully mature or integrated within every industry, AI is advancing quickly, making it more important that young people and adults alike embrace critical thinking models to adapt to this important new technology.
Given these developments, here are five trends changing the way people will work in the future: New ways to know: Digital twins – virtual replicas of physical objects, processes, or systems that are used to simulate real-world activities – are revolutionizing research, predictions and planning. This technology will be key to identifying and overcoming challenges related to business, health, urban planning, and more. Increased need for individual agility: Both businesses and individual employees need to become more agile to ensure they can produce new ideas under pressure. They will need to take advantage of new technologies to respond quickly and effectively to opportunities and threats. Higher expectations for efficiency: As advances in AI reduce the time needed to handle repetitive and routine tasks, expectations for greater efficiency will only grow. This will put pressure on knowledge workers to become more efficient. Ever-increasing demand for innovation: In a world where technology is changing so rapidly, the business sector will need to continuously drive innovation in response to changes in their industries. New roles to reach for : As technology changes the shape of the workforce, current and future workers will need to gain new skills to adapt – and ensure they're ready to pursue the most promising opportunities.
“There's no doubt that 21st century skills like design thinking, digital literacy, and computational thinking will help people cultivate the mindsets needed to pursue careers of the future,” said John DiChiara, global manager, goIT, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).“These skills become more important everyday as AI and other technologies continue to evolve.”
On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, DiChiara and guest speakers will share information in a forum about the role of STEM education in equipping women, youth, and marginalized groups to be competitive in a rapidly changing world. Hosted by Digital Empowers, TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility thought leadership program, along with partners Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and Pyxera Global, the event will encourage meaningful dialog and understanding of key skills for these changing times.
During the event, a design thinking workshop will offer participants a perspective on how they can develop skills needed to succeed in the AI era.
“It's a great opportunity for parents, teachers, school administrators and adult continulearners to begin getting ready for the changes ahead,” said DiChiara.“Learners of all ages can use these models to become innovators of technology rather than merely its consumers. Given the speed of innovation today, it's a good strategy.”
For more information or to register, click here .
