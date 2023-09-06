Five Digital Technology Trends Defining The Future Of Work

Given these developments, here are five trends changing the way people will work in the future:

“There's no doubt that 21st century skills like design thinking, digital literacy, and computational thinking will help people cultivate the mindsets needed to pursue careers of the future,” said John DiChiara, global manager, goIT, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).“These skills become more important everyday as AI and other technologies continue to evolve.”

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, DiChiara and guest speakers will share information in a forum about the role of STEM education in equipping women, youth, and marginalized groups to be competitive in a rapidly changing world. Hosted by Digital Empowers, TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility thought leadership program, along with partners Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and Pyxera Global, the event will encourage meaningful dialog and understanding of key skills for these changing times.

During the event, a design thinking workshop will offer participants a perspective on how they can develop skills needed to succeed in the AI era.

“It's a great opportunity for parents, teachers, school administrators and adult continulearners to begin getting ready for the changes ahead,” said DiChiara.“Learners of all ages can use these models to become innovators of technology rather than merely its consumers. Given the speed of innovation today, it's a good strategy.”

For more information or to register, click here .