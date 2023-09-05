King, Queen Receive Top Tawjihi Achievers

During the meeting, the King voiced his pride in the advanced level of the students, who came on top in variacademic streams.

Their Majesties conversed with the students who shared with them their academic aspirations.

The high school graduates and their accompanying family members thanked the King and the Queen for the gesture.

The meeting was attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Education Minister Omar Razzaz, King's Office Director Jafar Hassan and Royal Court Secretary General Yousef Issawi.

Razzaz said that the meeting reflects the Royal approach in delivering a message to society about the importance of supporting this group of talented young people.

The ceremony rewarded top achievers in academic and vocational streams, the minister said, adding that the ministry is working to improve curricula to address the market needs.

Student Dima Khasawneh, who ranked first in the Tawjihi scientific stream, said she was very happy to receive the Royal recognition, noting that she was inspired to achieve more in the future.

Qussai Meqdadi, who came on top of the industrial stream, thanked Their Majesties, adding that his achievement required proper schooling and time management to study under a set schedule.





Later in the day, the King tweeted on his personal account, saying:“My wishes to new students for a successful new academic year. Pleased to have met the top achievers of Tawjihi. All my wishes of success for all students.”