Civilian Injured As Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army struck Tokarivka. Around 17:30, a 65-year-old man, who was outside the house, came under fire," the report says.

The injured man was hospitalized. Doctors provided him with the necessary medical care.

As reported, today around 11:30, Russians shelled the village of Ivanivka in Daryivka community of Kherson district with mortars. Two local women who were in the yards of their houses were injured in the shelling. They were hospitalized in moderate condition.