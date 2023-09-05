Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:19 GMT

Armenian Separatists Continue Illegal Transportation Of Weapons In Azerbaijan (Video)


9/5/2023 5:17:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Armenian separatists continue to carry out illegal transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

The video shows that, once again, illegal military transportation of Armenian separatists to their combat positions is carried out via the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of peacekeepers.

VIDEO:

