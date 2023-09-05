Armenian Separatists Continue Illegal Transportation Of Weapons In Azerbaijan (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Armenian
separatists continue to carry out illegal transportation
accompanied by Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh,
Trend reports.
The video shows that, once again, illegal military
transportation of Armenian separatists to their combat positions is
carried out via the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied
by armored vehicles of peacekeepers.
VIDEO:
