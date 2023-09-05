Armenian Separatists Continue Illegal Transportation Of Weapons In Azerbaijan (Video)

The video shows that, once again, illegal military transportation of Armenian separatists to their combat positions is carried out via the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of peacekeepers.

