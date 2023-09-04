Difc Presents 'Difc Living' New Residential Offering Built For Sale

Get ready to enjoy unparalleled convenience and access to one of Dubai's most vibrant and sought-after districts as Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, introduces its new residential offering, DIFC Living.

DIFC Living:

DIFC, renowned for its innovative spirit and breathtaking skyline is set to redefine excellence once again with DIFC Living, a residential offering that will captivate imaginations and set new standards in the world of real estate. Discover your gateway to high-end living, with these exceptional residences flawlessly integrated into DIFC, exuding a harmonistate-of-the-art living environment that works in synergy for a thriving community and a sustainable future.

A Vibrant Urban Lifestyle:

DIFC Living offers its residents seamless access to DIFC's Gate Avenue, a collective of retail outlets, fashion brands, and a community of gourmet kitchens; Gate Village, with world-class fine dining and renowned art galleries in a charming outdoor environment; and Gate District cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, beauty salons and other conveniences curated for people on the go.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEregion, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.