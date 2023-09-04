Sungrow Launches New Version Of Its Management And Monitoring System Isolarcloud

1

Upgraded Experience with Smart Management

The new iSolarCloud facilitates the power plant's timely O&M with higher efficiency. It can diagnose abnormalities in advance and intelligently send fault warnings via App notifications or email. It supports Smart IV Curve Diagnosis for faulty modules, and automatically outputs a fault analysis report with over 90% accuracy. A remote upgrade function is added to the App, enabling remote equipment upgrades without the need for on-site O&M personnel.

The new App version is more focused on the user's needs. A separate EV charging interface has been added to meet the demand of EV owners among customers. In addition, a function for setting CO2 emission targets has been added, which is in line with the user's attitude towards green living.

Enhanced Security with Comprehensive Protection

The new iSolarCloud is one of the few products in the industry that has received certification for both the international industrial information security standard IEC62443 and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It achieves a comprehensive information protection on communication, system, application and data, ensuring user's information security in all aspects.

Improved Interface and Usability

The new iSolarCloud upgrades visual elements such as color, font, and icon, providing a relaxing and user-friendly experience with a visually pleasing interface. The power plant energy flow diagram is upgraded to a 2.5D design with a dynamic flow effect that shows the energy distribution directly. Visual charts are adopted to simplify the information display for easier understanding. In addition, a customizable sequencing function is added to prioritize key information and display all key data on one screen.

Users can download the new App by scanning the QR code below, or download from the Google Play Store or App Store by searching for iSolarCloud.

To date, iSolarCloud runs four international servers around the world, serving more than one million users in over 150 countries, with a total installed capacity of 56 GW. In the future, Sungrow will continue to promote its product development and technology innovation to further facilitate the high-quality development of the renewable energy industry.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit .

