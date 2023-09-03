Muslim Scholars' Delegation Continues Its Meetings With Afghan Officials

The delegation of Muslim scholars, currently visiting Afghanistan, held meetings with Afghan officials. They met with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari'i, Minister of Justice, and Mawlawi Sheikh Muhammad Khaled Hanafi, Minister of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

During these meetings, the delegation discussed priority issues for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), including girls' education and women's employment, within the framework of following up on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

The delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the efforts made by the government of the de facto authority in Afghanistan towards these issues, as well as other relentless efforts to achieve security, stability, and development throughout the country.





