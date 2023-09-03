Turkish Intelligence Killed Senior Pkk Member In N. Iraq

The“neutralised” PKK member, Rezan Gungen, codenamed“Rezan Botan,” was allegedly trained in Sulaymaniyah, for assassination attempts against Türkiye's security forces.

Turkish authorities often use the term“neutralised” in their statements to imply the“terrorists” in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In the operation, close relatives of Rezan Gungen were also“neutralised.”

MIT has intensified cross-border operations in Iraq since last year, and killed several other senior PKK members over the past months.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.– NNN-TRT