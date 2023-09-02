China's Cautious Return To Syria's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On June 20, China's state-owned energy and chemical giant Sinopec named a new manager for
its subsidiary in Syria . The move, coming nearly a decade after the company suspended its activities in the war-ravaged nation, has ignited speculation that Beijing is finally ready to re-engage in Syria's oil sector.
Despite the risks, Beijing's maneuver wasn't entirely unexpected. Several international oil companies are
contemplating a return
to the Syrian market. And yet even with fresh management in place, the path forward for Sinopec, like its peers, is littered with uncertainty.
Sinopec's initial tryst with Syria's oil sector dates to 2008, when the company
acquired Canadian-owned Tanganyika Oil , leading to the formation of its Syrian subsidiary, SIPC Syria. Sinopec's current holdings, which include fields in Syria's northeast such as Oudeh, Tishreen, and Sheikh Mansour, collectively yield 21,000 barrels of oil daily.
The country's civil war forced Sinopec to
terminate its activities
in Syria in 2013. But oil production in the self-governed northeast – local actors have been producing oil there for years – appears to have motivated Sinopec to reconsider its position. In 2016, the company
reportedly sent experts
to survey its holdings and to discuss the future of their fields with the Kurdish-led autonomadministration.
Those talks stalled, and Beijing's engagement in the war-torn country remained modest. While several Chinese companies have
expressed interest in investing
in the country, Syria's poor economic performance has discouraged most serioffers.
