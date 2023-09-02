China's Cautious Return To Syria's Oil Market

Despite the risks, Beijing's maneuver wasn't entirely unexpected. Several international oil companies are

contemplating a return

to the Syrian market. And yet even with fresh management in place, the path forward for Sinopec, like its peers, is littered with uncertainty.

Sinopec's initial tryst with Syria's oil sector dates to 2008, when the company

acquired Canadian-owned Tanganyika Oil , leading to the formation of its Syrian subsidiary, SIPC Syria. Sinopec's current holdings, which include fields in Syria's northeast such as Oudeh, Tishreen, and Sheikh Mansour, collectively yield 21,000 barrels of oil daily.

The country's civil war forced Sinopec to

terminate its activities

in Syria in 2013. But oil production in the self-governed northeast – local actors have been producing oil there for years – appears to have motivated Sinopec to reconsider its position. In 2016, the company

reportedly sent experts

to survey its holdings and to discuss the future of their fields with the Kurdish-led autonomadministration.

Those talks stalled, and Beijing's engagement in the war-torn country remained modest. While several Chinese companies have

expressed interest in investing

in the country, Syria's poor economic performance has discouraged most serioffers.

